Two earthquakes hit south of Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have been recorded near Almaty city this morning, Kazinform reports.

The first one was registered in the territory of China, 410 kilometers south of Almaty city. Measuring 5.4 on the MPV scale, it hit at the depth of 15 kilometers at 10:32 a.m. Almaty time.



The second earthquake measuring 4.0 on the MPV scale stroke at 11:40 a.m. Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of China, 433 kilometers south of Almaty city. It had a depth of 20 kilometers.