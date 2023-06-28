Two earthquakes hit southwest of Almaty hours apart

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two earthquakes hit southwest of Almaty on Tuesday evening, Kazinform reports.

The first one measuring 4.2 on the MPV scale was recorded in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 244 km southwest of Almaty.

It hit at a depth of 15 km at 19:31 pm Almaty time.

The epicenter of the second earthquake measuring 5.3 on the MPV scale was located in the territory of Afghanistan.

It stroke 845 km southwest of Almaty at a depth of 30 km at 23.15 pm Almaty time.