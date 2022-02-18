EN
    12:40, 18 February 2022

    Two earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in last 24 hrs

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes occurred in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the republic said Friday, Kabar reports.

    A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in Osh Oblast of Kyrgyzstan at 7:32 a.m., its tremors were felt in the village of Bor-Dobo of Alay region.

    In addition, a quake with a magnitude 3 was recorded in Jalal-Abad Oblast at 4:11 p.m. Tremors of the light quake were felt in the villages of Tyube, Bor-Dyobe.

    No casualties or destruction were reported as a result of the quakes.


