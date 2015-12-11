Two earthquakes rocked Kyrgyzstan Dec 11

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Two earthquakes with the magnitude of 4.2 occurred in 557 km and 365 km from Almaty. The first one was registered at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, and the second one in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the first quake was recorded at 09:32:01 a.m. Almaty time, December 11. Its epicenter was at the depth 5 km, 557 southwest from Almaty, at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Its energy class made 9.7 and MPV magnitude was 4.2.

The second earthquake was registered at 09:50:11 a.m. Almaty time, December 11. The epicenter of the quake was in 365 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Its energy class was 9.7 and MPV magnitude made 4.2.