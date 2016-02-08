Two earthquakes shake Afghanistan in one hour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have hit the territory of Afghanistan in one hour on Monday morning.

The first quake measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale hit Afghanistan at 6:33 a.m. Almaty time. It was registered 906 kilometers southwest of Almaty city. It had a depth of 200 kilometers.

The second quake measuring 4.7 on the MPV scale was recorded at 7:15 a.m. Almaty time. It stroke 877 kilometers southwest of Almaty city. It also had a depth of 200 kilometers.