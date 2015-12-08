Two earthquakes shake China 15 minutes apart

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have hit the territory of China 15 minutes apart.

The first quake, measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale, was registered at 1:56 p.m. Almaty time. Its epicenter was located 387 kilometers southwest of Almaty city. It had a depth of 5 kilometers. The second quake measuring 4.9 on the MPV scale was recorded at 2:13 p.m. Almaty time. It hit the territory of China, 330 kilometers south of Almaty city and had a depth of 5 kilometers.