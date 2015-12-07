EN
    17:27, 07 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Two earthquakes shake Tajikistan 40 minutes apart

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have been registered on the territory of Tajikistan 40 minutes apart.

    The first quake hit the territory of Tajikistan, 601 southwest of Almaty city at 3:24 p.m. Almaty time. The earthquake measuring 5 on the MPV scale had a depth of 10 kilometers. The second quake measuring 5.5 on the MPV scale jolted Tajikistan at 4:04 p.m. Almaty time. Its epicenter was located 590 kilometers southwest of Almaty city and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

