10:56, 22 February 2017 | GMT +6
Two earthquakes strike near Kazakh borders
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 22nd, 2017 two earthquakes were registered 184 and 336 km from Almaty, on the territories of Kyrgyzstan and China respectively.
At 8:15:25 am local time, an earthquake with the epicenter 184 kilometers south of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan was registered. Its energy class was measured as 10.6 and magnitude - MPV 5.0.
At 8:22:39 am local time an earthquake with the epicenter 336 kilometers south of Almaty on the territory of China was registered. Its energy class was measured as 10.3 and magnitude - MPV 4.7, CSO Almaty statements read.