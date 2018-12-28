Two educational facilities open in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Shymkent city Mayor Gabidulla Abdrakhimov took part in the opening ceremony of two educational facilities built there under the public and private partnership.

The first facility is a kindergarten for 320 children built in Nursat district. There are lots of playgrounds and pools meeting the modern requirements in the day-care centre. More than 100 new workplaces were created there.

The same day a new private school designated for 900 pupils opened its doors. It provides an opportunity to study as well as to pursue some trade, for example sewing, attend various arts clubs and sports events.



About 200,000 children study at 147 private and public schools of Shymkent to date. More than 25,000 kids go for the first time to school annually. It means that it is necessary to build there as many schools as possible.