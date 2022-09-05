Two employees of Russian embassy in Kabul killed in terror attack on Monday — MFA

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two employees of the Russian embassy in Kabul were killed in a terrorist act earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

«At 10:50 am Kabul time on Monday, an unidentified attacker activated an explosive device right outside the entry to the consulate department of the Russian embassy in Kabul. Two embassy employees were killed in the attack, with several Afghan citizens injured,» the ministry said.

The Russian embassy is in close contact with Afghanistan’s special services, who have launched a probe into the incident, Russia's Foreign Ministry added.

Al Arabiya TV channel said earlier that the attack had been conducted by a suicide bomber. According to Mawlawi Sabir, police chief at the district where the attack happened, the security forces had identified and neutralized the suicide bomber before he reached his target. Qatar’s Al Jazeera television reported, citing an Afghan law enforcement officer, that the attack left at least eight people killed and another at least 15 injured.









Фото: tass.com















