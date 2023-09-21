Two female workers injured in Taraz school fire in severe condition

Five of four workers injured in the school fire in Taraz are getting treatment at the Municipal Multifunctional Hospital now. Two of them are in a severe condition, Kazinform reports.

“Two 22-year-old girls are in a severe, but stable condition. Both got multiple polytraumas and 1st and 2nd degree traumatic shock. Their hemodynamics is stable, consciousness is clear. The first girl got fractures of arms, ribs, hipbones, and pulmonary contusion, her condition is currently severe, without deterioration in dynamics. Another girl has a closed displaced vertebral fracture, fracture of a leg and a heel bone. Her condition is also severe, without deterioration in dynamics ,” Tolkyn Omirbayeva, spokesperson of the local healthcare department says.

Two more injured were placed into the therapeutic department of the same hospital. Their condition is estimated as moderately severe.

As reported before, the fire broke out in three-storey building of School No44 in Taraz, during the repair works held at night. Five workers got injuries. An investigation is underway.