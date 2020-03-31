Two fishermen drown in the Small Aral Sea

KYZYLORDA REGION. KAZINFORM – Two fishermen drowned in the Small Aral Sea, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Interior Ministry.

It was reported that two fishermen went fishing on March 29 to the Small Aral Sea on a motor boat. Rescue works begun on March 30. The rescue team of the regional Emergency Committee discovered and recovered from the water the bodies of two fishermen, born in 1974 and 1998.

During springtime rescue units of civil protection bodies carry out preventive measures at water reservoirs to protect people from drowning.