Two flights cancelled and four delayed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two flights are cancelled in Astana and four flights are delayed due to weather conditions.

As of 7.44 am, a flight from Almaty to Astana and a flight from Astana to Almaty are cancelled. Two flights of Air Astana from Uralsk to Astana a flight from Astana to Uralsk and two flights of China Southern Airlines from Urumqi to Astana and from Astana to Urumqi are delayed.

The weather in Astana is foggy, the temperature is 0-+2 degrees Celsius.