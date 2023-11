ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two flights from Semey to Astana (Scat DV793, Scat DV794) have been canceled for bad weather conditions. One more flight from Almaty to Astana (KC851) is delayed. The information on the status of the flight is given on the online board of Astana Airport (https://en.astanaairport.kz/).

According to Kazhydromet, air temperature in Astana is -3°C today. Snowfall and blizzard are expected.