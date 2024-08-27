Two gas processing plants are planned to be built at Kashagan and Karachaganak

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev, held a meeting on Monday with Peter Costello, Executive Vice President of Shell’s “Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas” division, and Ali Al-Janabi, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Shell in Kazakhstan, to discuss the further development of the Kashagan and Karachaganak oil fields, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

The head of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy emphasized that Shell is a strategic partner of the republic, and Kazakhstan is counting on the further strengthening of partnership relations in both current projects and in identifying new opportunities.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the further development of the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields.

“The republic underscores the strategic necessity of timely implementing the next phases of the Kashagan field development. This is particularly relevant given the priority of increasing commercial gas production to meet growing domestic market demand,” noted A. Satkaliyev.

The discussion also covered the implementation of Phase 2A at Kashagan, which includes the concept of constructing a gas processing plant (GPP) with a capacity of up to 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Regarding the Karachaganak project, the importance of its further development was highlighted, as well as the implementation of a project to build a GPP for processing 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Satkaliyev stated that the commitment to further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Shell remains unchanged.