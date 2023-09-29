Two hospitalized with multiple traumas as car rams into bus stop

Seven people were taken to the hospital as the car rammed today, September 29, into the bus stop on Baiturssynov Street in Astana. Two of them were hospitalized with multiple traumas, and five are set to receive at-home treatment, Kazinform refers to the healthcare department’s press service.

A girl, born in 2018, was also injured in a road accident and was rushed to the city hospital No.2. The girl underwent a medical examination, X-ray, and CT tests. The doctors applied a plaster cast and let her go home.

As earlier reported, the car ploughed into people waiting at the bus stop leaving several people injured.