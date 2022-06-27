EN
Trends:
    11:09, 27 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Two Indian students drown in river in Turkistan region

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Two foreign students drowned in the Aksu River in Turkistan region this past weekend, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional emergency department, the foreigners, born 2001, were the students of the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy.

    The accident occurred 5 kilometers from Khanaryk village of Tole Bi district.

    19 rescuers and 10 employees of the regional police department have been involved in the rescue operation.



