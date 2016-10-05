EN
    07:57, 05 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Two injured after truck overturns, severely damages 3 cars in Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people sustained minor injuries in a road accident involving a truck in Almaty on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the local police, a Shacman truck loaded with rocks overturned in Al-Farabi Avenue on late Tuesday evening.
    The truck also crashed into three vehicles - Porsche Cayenne, Toyota Camry and Lada Granta severely damaging them. The Lada car capsized as well.
    According to preliminary data, faulty brake system is blamed for the accident.





