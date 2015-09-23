EN
    13:13, 23 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Two injured as ambulance and car collide in Kokshetau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people were hurt in a crash between an ambulance and a car in Kokshetau on Tuesday (September 22).

    According to reports, the ambulance vehicle rammed into a Mercedes car at the intersection of Valikhanov and Satpayev streets. Two passengers who were in the ambulance car were taken to a hospital with various injuries. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the road accident.

