Two injured as ambulance and car collide in Kokshetau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people were hurt in a crash between an ambulance and a car in Kokshetau on Tuesday (September 22).

According to reports, the ambulance vehicle rammed into a Mercedes car at the intersection of Valikhanov and Satpayev streets. Two passengers who were in the ambulance car were taken to a hospital with various injuries. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the road accident.