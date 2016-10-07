Two joggers die on highway in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two joggers were killed in Atyrau region this week, local police say.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred along the Atyrau-Beineu highway.



Two men aged 66 and 67 were jogging along the highway when they were hit by car. One of them died right away. Paramedics rushed another man to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.



Local police detained the driver. An investigation was launched, Kazinform correspondent reports.