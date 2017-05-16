Two Karaganda residents brought to justice for disseminating extremist ideology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Karaganda residents faced prosecution for disseminating extremist ideas, Internal Policy Department of Karaganda region reports.

Two men, professing non-traditional Islam, spread extremist materials via Telegram messenger and conducted illegal missionary activities.

Specialized inter-district administrative court of Karaganda, applied admistrative penalties to citizens Zhekenov and Dakenbayev under Article 490 pt. 1 p. 3 of the Administrative Offences Code of Kazakhstan. Both men pleaded guilty and repented of the deed.

In February, in Satpayev, members of the Jehovah's Witnesses Zhumkenov and Ismanov were fined for illegal missionary activities and distribution of religious literature.

The country's legislation prohibits spreading radical religious ideology on social networks, illegal missionary activities and dissemination of religious literature that has not undergone special religious expertise.