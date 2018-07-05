Two Kazakh athletes top the world Greco-Roman wrestling rankings

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The United World Wrestling (UWW) has published an updated world rankings of senior Greco-Roman wrestlers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

With 52 and 37 points, Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev and Khussein Mutsolgov top the world rankings in the 67 kg and 87 kg weight divisions, respectively. Besides, Khorlan Zhakansha (55 kg) and Demeu Zhadrayev (72 kg) rank second.

The remarkable thing is that there are other Kazakh wrestlers who also rank high: Nurislam Sanayev (3rd place, 24 points, 61 kg weight division), Daulet Niyazbekov (4th, 26 points, 65 kg), as well as Elmira Syzdykova (4th, 28 points, 76 kg).

It should be mentioned that our athletes will challenge the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia in August and the Senior World Wrestling Championships in Budapest from 22nd to 28th October. It is to be recalled that at the last year's World Championships in Paris, Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestlers Meirambek Ainagulov and Demeu Zharayev struck silver, and freestyle wrestler Akzhurek Tanatarov won a bronze medal.