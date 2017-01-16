Two Kazakh boxers set sights on Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxers Batyr Dzhukembayev (7-0, 6 KOs) and Abylaikhan Khussainov (4-0, 3 KOs) will fight at the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Dzhukembayev will have a six-round fight with Mexican boxer David Rangel (12-4, 8 KOs). As for Khussainov, he will vie against another Mexican fighter Oscar Mejia (8-1-1, 3 KOs).



It should be mentioned that all of Dzhukembayev's fights took place in Canada only. Khussainov made his professional debut in China and then fought in Canada as well.