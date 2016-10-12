EN
    09:53, 12 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakh boxers to fight in Lemieux's undercard

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani boxers Abylaikhan Khussainov and Batyr Jukembayev will fight in the undercard of the upcoming David Lemieux fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Canadian (35-3, 32 KOs) is set to fight Argentine Christian Rios (21-7-3, 6 KOs) on October 22 in Montreal.

    Lightweight Khussainov is expected to box Hungarian fighter Attila Csereklye in a four-round bout. Welterweight Jukembayev will clash with Mexican Ivan Pereyra in eight rounds.

    Recall that undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin KOed David Lemieux in the eighth round of their fight in October 2015.

