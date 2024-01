Two Kazakh fighters in 2017 IMMAF World Championships finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yernaz Mussabek and Olzhas Moldagaliyev reached the finals of the 2017 IMMAF World Championships that will be held on November 18 in Bahrain.

In flyweight semi-finals, Yernaz beat American Sean Stebbins in a split decision.

In bantamweight semi-finals, Olzhas Moldagaliyev was supposed to fight against another Kazakh, Dinislam Jetpissov. However, since Jetpissov failed medicals, the fight was canceled and Olzhas Moldagaliyev proceeded to the final.