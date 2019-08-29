Two Kazakh films received special prizes at Intl Film Festival in Ufa

UFA. KAZINFORM On August 24-27, the capital of Bashkortostan Ufa hosted the IV Silver Akbuzat International Film Festival. Two films made by Kazakhfilm studio picked up awards at the event, Kazinform reports.

Thus, film Girl and the Sea by Aziz Zairov and Mukhammed Mamyrbekov received a special prize from public figure Karine Khabirova in «Social and Motivational Films» nomination. Besides, lead actor Takhir Umarov won a special prize «Embodiement of the Dream» from the Bashkortostan Ministry of Family and Labour.

Rustem Abdrashov, director of the film Kazakh Khanate. Golden Throne received a special award «For Contribution to the National Film Development» from the Bashkortostan Union of Filmmakers.

The Silver Akbuzat International Film Festival was held for the first time in 2014. 36 films from 11 countries and Russian regions vied for the awards at the festival in 2015. Apart from the European films, the viewers were offered to enjoy works by directors from Iran, Cuba, Tajikistan, Bangladesh and many other countries.