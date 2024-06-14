Two Kazakh films to vie for top honors at Shanghai Film Festival

Two Kazakhstani films are set to vie for top honors at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) to be held on June 14-23, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Divorce directed by Daniyar Salamat will be premiered worldwide and compete for top awards in the festival's main program.

Another Kazakhstani movie Longer than a Day directed by Malika Makhamedzhan will be screened in the New Asian Talents program. It is a joint production of Kazakhstan, Russia and Italy. The film will be also premiered internationally.

More than 3,700 applications from 105 countries and regions were submitted for competition and screening. 50 films from 29 countries were selected to vie for the Golden Goblet Awards in five nominations. 38 of which are world premieres.

14 films, including Kazakhstan’s The Divorce, will compete for the highest award given in the Full-length Feature Film category.

The Belt and Road Film Week themed “Path of Courage” will be held as part of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The SIFF was founded in 1993.