Two Kazakh films win awards at Kazan Intl Muslim Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From September 7 to 14, the capital of Tatarstan hosted the International Muslim Film Festival held with the support of President of the country Rustam Minnikhanov, the Russian Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Kazakhfilm.

The film Tarlan shot jointly by Tatartstan and Kazakhstan won the Festival’s Audience Choice Award. Director of the film Julia Zakharova, General Producer from Kazakhstan Almagul Tleukhanova, and leading actor Bekezhan Mayassarov were invited to the awards ceremony.

The Jury's Special Prize was awarded to Kazakhstan for the film Mukagali featuring the life of Kazakh poet and writer Mukagali Makatayev. The prize was handed over to leading actor Aslanbek Zhanbalayev.

Over 120 films were presented at the XVIII Kazan International Festival of Muslim Films. More than 10,000 viewers attended the screenings. 165 representatives of Russian, CIS, and non-CIS countries’ film industries participated in the festival.

















Photo: kazakhfilmstudios.kz