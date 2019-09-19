EN
    20:08, 19 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakh free style wrestlers earn 2020 Olympic Games quotas

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh free-style wrestlers – Nurislam Sanayev and Daulet Niyazbekov – earned quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform reports.

    Nurislam Sanayev qualified into the semi-final of the World Free Style Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, which let him win an Olympic license, Olympic.kz informed.

    In quarter final, Sanayev defeated Colombian Oscar Urbano in men’s 57kg.

    Daulet Niyazbekov brought the second license to the Kazakh team.



