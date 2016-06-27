Two Kazakh players to play at Wimbledon today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas and Yaroslava Shvedova will kick off their Wimbledon 2016 campaigns today.

According to Sports.kz, Zarina Diyas will take on German Anna-Lena Friedsam. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. Astana time.

Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan will face another Germany player Julia Goerges at 8:00 p.m. Astana time.

The highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva will play against Russian Marina Melnikova tomorrow.