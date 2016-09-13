EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:19, 13 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakh students arrested in Pakistan

    None
    None
    GUJRAT. KAZINFORM Pakistan's DAWN news portal informed on September 12 about arrest of at least 24 foreign students coming from Asian and African countries, whose visas expired and who illegally resided in Tableeghi Markaz seminary.

    Five of them are Chinese, four are Indonesians, six are Sudanese, two each are from Thailand, Philippine, Kazakhstan, and Chad and one belonged to Malaysia.

    Some students’ visas expired in December 2015, while others resided there without any visa, Gujrat  police of told DAWN.

    The students were sent to jail of Gujrat.

    Read more  

    Tags:
    Incidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!