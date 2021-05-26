Two Kazakh tennis players advance at ATP Challenger in Portugal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani tennis players Denis Yevseyev and Timofey Skatov have eased into the second round of the ATP Challenger in Portugal, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round qualifier Denis Yevseyev stunned Croatian Nino Serdarusic in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. During the match which lasted for 1 h 40 minutes the Kazakhstani hit one ace and made two double faults. Next he will clash with Portuguese Nuno Borges.

In the first-round match Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov eliminated Dutch Igor Sijsling. He needed 2h 14 minutes to defeat Sijsling in three sets 2-6, 6-2, 7-6. Skatov fired three aces and made no double faults. He will also take on Portuguese tennis player Goncalo Oliveira in the next round.

The prize fund of the clay tournament in Oeiras exceeds €31,000.