Organizers have revealed the list of tennis players that will participate in the 2017 Roland Garros that will kick off in Paris on May 28.

Two male tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Aleksandr Bublik will represent Kazakhstan at the 2017 French Open.



The prize fund of the Grand Slam tournament exceeds $30 million. It will run through June 11, 2017.