Two Kazakh tennis players to face each other at ATP Challenger Oeiras 4

Beibit Zhukayev World No. 174 and Denis Yevseyev World No. 177 will play each other in the men’s singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger Oeiras 4 in Portugal, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Beibit beat Patrick Kypson 7:5, 7:6 (7:5) in the men’s singles Round of 16. Denis defeated (10:8), 6:0 Emilio Nava 7:6 World No. 124, and the winner of the 2022 Shymkent Challenger.

Beibit Zhukayev and Denis Yevseyev clash against each other four times in their careers.