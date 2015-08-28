Two Kazakh tennis players to start U.S. Open campaign next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis players Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva will kick off their U.S. Open 2015 campaigns next week.Putintseva will make her U.S. Open debut this year and will face a qualifier.

As for Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Diyas, she will start against Polona Hercoq from Slovenia. It is worth mentioning that last year Diyas reached the 3rd round of the tournament in women's singles and the quarterfinal in women's doubles. We keep our fingers crossed that another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova will also play in the main draw. But for that to happen, she needs to win the final of women's qualifying singles tonight.