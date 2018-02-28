EN
    11:54, 28 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakh travel fare aggregators to merge

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two of Kazakhstan's largest online travel agencies Aviata.kz and Chocotravel decided to merge and subsequently enter the international market, the companies' representatives said at a press conference in Almaty today.

    The creators believe that the merger of the two big players will create the absolute leader in online ticket sales in Kazakhstan with an annual turnover of over $100 million.

    Negotiations on the deal were underway since May 2017. It is noted that after the merger is complete the companies will operate autonomously, without changing the names. And the new player will enter the international market under the Aviata.kz brand.

    Сhocofamily invested 600 million tenge into the project. The company's founder, Ramil Mukhoriapov, noted that the merger will help speed up the development of fare aggregators and metasearch engines in Kazakhstan.

    Both companies were established in 2013.

     

    Tags:
    Tourism Technology Business, companies Business
