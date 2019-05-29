Two Kazakhstani athletes disqualified for doping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An updated list of the athletes, who were disqualified after testing positive for prohibited substances, was published on the website of the Kazakhstan National Anti-Doping Centre, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the published list, canoe and kayak athlete Valeriya Kopushchu and MMA artist Assem Zhakenova tested positive for banned substances.



Valeriya Kopuschu's out-of-competition test detected the presence of Oral-Turinabol. The athlete was disqualified for four years: from 14th February 2019 to 14th February 2023.



Meldonium was found in an in-competition sample of Assem Zhakenova. The athlete will also be disqualified for four years: from 11th March 2019 to 11th March 2023.



It is to be recalled that the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan adheres to a strict zero-tolerance doping policy and expresses full support for the initiatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to protect the clean athletes.