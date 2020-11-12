Two Kazakhstani boxers up in Vringe’s updated WBC rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani boxers have improved their positions in the new WBC rankings by Vringe.com, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly is ranked 6th, climbing from 9th, in the new WBC rankings published on Vringe.com.

Another Kazakhstani boxer Batyr Dzhukembayev climbed one spot up to the 9th line in the super lightweight division.

Kazakhstani lightweight Victor Kotochigov is no longer in the top-15.