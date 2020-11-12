EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:45, 12 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakhstani boxers up in Vringe’s updated WBC rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani boxers have improved their positions in the new WBC rankings by Vringe.com, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly is ranked 6th, climbing from 9th, in the new WBC rankings published on Vringe.com.

    Another Kazakhstani boxer Batyr Dzhukembayev climbed one spot up to the 9th line in the super lightweight division.

    Kazakhstani lightweight Victor Kotochigov is no longer in the top-15.


    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!