Two Kazakhstani gymnasts decide to end sports career

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two experienced Kazakhstani gymnasts have decided to announce the end of their sports career, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Unfortunately, two experienced gymnasts Akim Mussayev and Yerbol Dzhantykov have bid farewell to the world of sport. We will have to find new athletes to replace them [on the national team]. We will invite young and promising athletes. They will get ready for the upcoming Asian Championships in Artistic Gymnastics,» head coach of the Kazakhstani national team Alexander Kim said.

Yerbol Dzhantykov was the winner of the Kazakhstan Artistic Gymnastics Championship and competed in the international championships as part of Kazakhstan’s national team.

Akim Mussayev was the runner-up at the World Cup in Croatia and at the Kazakhstan’s Artistics Gymnastics Spartakiad.