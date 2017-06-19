Two Kazakhstani ministers to report this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two ministers will report to the population this week, Kazinform reports.

"Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev will report to the population on June 21. He will make a report on results of the ministry's activity, the reforms implemented in the country, socioeconomic development, and achievement of key indicators of the ministry's strategic plan," official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service Svetlana Loskutova said on Monday.



Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov will make his report on June 22.



As a reminder, akims (governors and mayors), ministers as well as rectors of Kazakhstani universities ought to report to the population annually based on the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On acces to information".