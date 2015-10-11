EN
    11:11, 11 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakhstani reach AIBA World Boxing Championships semis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani boxers made it through to the semifinals of the AIBA World Boxing Championships 2015 in Doha on Saturday (October 10), Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstani boxing star Daniyar Yeleussinov crashed Filipino Eumir Felix Marcial 3:0 in Men's Welter 69kg. After the fight, Yeleussinov said he had done his best to beat his opponent. Another representative of Kazakhstan at the championships Ivan Dychko defeated Florian Schulz from Germany 3:0 in Men's Super Heavy +91kg category.

    Kazakhstan Sport Events Boxing Kazinform's Timeline News
