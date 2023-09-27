Two Kazakhstani tennis players skyrocket in ATP rankings

Kazakhstan's highest-ranked tennis player Alexander Bublik retained his 29th spot in the updated ATP Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The position of another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov ranked 123rd has not changed as well.

Unlike Bublik and Skatov, Grigory Lomakin climbed 29 spots up in the ATP Singles Rankings to №782.

Another Kazakhstani Timur Maulenov leapfrogged 140 spots to land the 1678th line in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov remains the highest-ranked doubles player in Kazakhstan at №46.