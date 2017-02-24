Two Kazakhstanis found dead in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two citizens of Kazakhstan were found dead in a van in the north of Moscow, Russian Ren TV reports.

The bodies were discovered in a van in the Dmitrov district of Moscow. It is reported that that Kazakhstanis were supposed to arrive to one of the warehouses in the district for work. The search began after they didn't show up on time. The channel's source claims they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

There is no official confirmation of the information yet.