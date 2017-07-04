EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:31, 04 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakhstanis off to a good start at Wimbledon 2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan have progressed to the second round of the 2017 Wimbledon in London today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Wildcard Diyas needed 1 hour 16 minutes to upset Chinese Xinyun Han in two sets 6-3, 6-4.

    Kukushkin defeated Taro Daniel of Japan in a four-set match 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.

    Diyas will play against Aussie Arina Rodionova, whereas Kukushkin will face off with 27th-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the second round of the Grand Slam tournament.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!