Two Kazakhstanis off to a good start at Wimbledon 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan have progressed to the second round of the 2017 Wimbledon in London today, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Wildcard Diyas needed 1 hour 16 minutes to upset Chinese Xinyun Han in two sets 6-3, 6-4.



Kukushkin defeated Taro Daniel of Japan in a four-set match 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.



Diyas will play against Aussie Arina Rodionova, whereas Kukushkin will face off with 27th-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the second round of the Grand Slam tournament.



