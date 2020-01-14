EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:53, 14 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Two Kazakhstanis stuck in Philippines after volcano eruption

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two Kazakh tourists cannot return home from the Philippines, Official Spokesperson of the MFA Aibek Smadyarov says, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstani citizens were not injured by the volcanic eruption, according to the Embassy in Jakarta. Two tourists only contacted us who said that they cannot return home from Manila. They have changed their tickets and will depart from another city on January 15,» Smadyarov said.

    In his words, the Airport of Manila remains closed. The flights have been cancelled.


    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!