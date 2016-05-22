Two Kazakhstanis to kick off 2016 Roland Garros campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two tennis players from Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova and Zarina Diyas will kick off their 2016 Roland Garros campaign today.

In the opening round of the 2016 French Open Shvedova will face off with 13th-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova from Russia. Their match will start at 5:00 p.m. Astana time.

As for Zarina Diyas, she will take on world №97 Carina Witthoeft from Germany. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Astana time.