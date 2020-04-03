Two kids tested positive for coronavirus in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK.KAZINFORM 15 coronavirus cases were registered in North Kazakhstan, including two kids aged 5 and 6, the goods and services quality control department of the region reports.

Both children are under quarantine at hospitals in Petropavlovsk. A 87-year-old woman was also tested positive for coronavirus. She was taken to the quarantine clinic of city hospital # 1. The state of her health is satisfactory.