EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:29, 03 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Two kids tested positive for coronavirus in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK.KAZINFORM 15 coronavirus cases were registered in North Kazakhstan, including two kids aged 5 and 6, the goods and services quality control department of the region reports.

    Both children are under quarantine at hospitals in Petropavlovsk. A 87-year-old woman was also tested positive for coronavirus. She was taken to the quarantine clinic of city hospital # 1. The state of her health is satisfactory.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!