Two killed after SUV crashed into bridge

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in a fatal crash on "Karaganda-Temirtau" highway on Sept. 21.

According to the regional Internal Affairs Department the crash involved "Mitsubishi Montero Sport" car. A driver of the car lost steering control and crashed into a concrete support of a bridge. As a result of the accident the driver and his passenger died from their injuries on the spot. Police have conducted pre-trial investigation.