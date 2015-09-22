EN
    12:15, 22 September 2015

    Two killed after SUV crashed into bridge

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in a fatal crash on "Karaganda-Temirtau" highway on Sept. 21.

    According to the regional Internal Affairs Department the crash involved "Mitsubishi Montero Sport" car. A driver of the car lost steering control and crashed into a concrete support of a bridge. As a result of the accident the driver and his passenger died from their injuries on the spot. Police have conducted pre-trial investigation.

