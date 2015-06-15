EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Two killed in deadly road accident in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fatal road accident claimed lives of two people in East Kazakhstan region, according to YK-news.kz.

    According to reports, a man and a woman died in the car crash that occurred near Znamenka and Berezovka villages. The 37-year-old Lada Priora driver lost control of the vehicle and it capsized on the motorway. The driver died at the scene. The female passenger passed away upon arrival at a hospital. An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Police Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!