Two killed in highway crash in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Traffic accident occurred on "Uralsk-Saratov" highway in West Kazakhstan region.

According to police, a driver of Lexus, born in 1989, lost steering control and drove into the oncoming lane where his car collided with Toyota Prado. A man, born in 1974, was behind the wheel of Toyota Prado.

As a result of the accident two passengers of Lexus died in the intensive care unit of the regional hospital of Uralsk. The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with various injuries.

Pre-trial investigation was initiated.